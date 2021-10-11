Gauteng offices to be pop-up Covid-19 vaccination sites: here's how it'll work

The province administered 6,858 vaccines in the latest 24-hour cycle. It has administered a total of 5,047,753 vaccines to eligible adults.

“It is only through vaccinating the majority of citizens that we can be able to get the economy back on track and restore some normality, as we get back to the things we love doing such as attending concerts, sporting matches, religious conferences and so on,” said the department.

Companies that wish to apply are required to provide their details, including the number of employees eligible for vaccination, the address and whether employees need health education before vaccination.