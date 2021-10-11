South Africa

Gauteng traffic officer gunned down at his home in Boksburg

11 October 2021 - 10:47
Unknown robbers entered a traffic officer's home in Boksburg on Sunday evening and killed him. Stock photo.
Unknown robbers entered a traffic officer's home in Boksburg on Sunday evening and killed him. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

A Gauteng traffic officer was shot and killed by unknown robbers at his home on the East Rand on Sunday evening.

Traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremane said the unknown robbers entered the officer's home in Boksburg at around 5.30pm and shot and killed him.

The officer's grey Toyota Corolla which was taken from the scene has since been recovered, Maremane said.

“Full details are sketchy surrounding what transpired.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town cop, wife and children perish in fire

A Cape Town police officer, his wife and two of their children died when a fire gutted their home on Friday evening.
News
1 day ago

Slain Eastern Cape cop’s widow charged with his murder

The widow of slain Butterworth cop Kolile Kulu has been charged with his murder.
News
2 days ago

Gauteng traffic cop killed as 'unroadworthy' taxi slams into roadblock

A Gauteng traffic officer died after an alleged unroadworthy taxi crashed into a roadside checkpoint on the R551 on Wednesday morning.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. 'Special' offers, receipts & recycling: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week' Consumer Live
  4. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa
  5. Millions of households set to lose TV signal in government's rush to digital News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting