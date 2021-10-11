Gauteng traffic officer gunned down at his home in Boksburg

A Gauteng traffic officer was shot and killed by unknown robbers at his home on the East Rand on Sunday evening.

Traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremane said the unknown robbers entered the officer's home in Boksburg at around 5.30pm and shot and killed him.

The officer's grey Toyota Corolla which was taken from the scene has since been recovered, Maremane said.

“Full details are sketchy surrounding what transpired.”

TimesLIVE