MEC in Mpumalanga arrested in connection with two murders

11 October 2021 - 12:37
The government member handed himself over to police in Nelspruit on Monday morning.
An Mpumalanga MEC has been arrested in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, national police said on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the government member handed himself over to police in Nelspruit on Monday morning.

“The 45-year-old MEC is alleged to have been involved in a shooting where two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded on August 22,” Naidoo said.

This brings the total number of arrests in connection with the case to three.

On September 17, police arrested two suspects aged 30 and 35. They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20,000 each on October 8.

The MEC is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court soon.

