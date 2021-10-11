South Africa

Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi charged with murder, jailed overnight

Msibi was involved in a scuffle during an ANC branch meeting that left two people dead and two wounded

11 October 2021 - 19:10 By Hajra Omarjee
Mandla Msibi. File picture
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been charged with murder and is in jail.

He was arrested as part of the fallout over a scuffle at an ANC branch meeting in Mbombela earlier this year that led to two deaths. He will appear in court again on Tuesday.

This is not Msibi’s first run-in with the law, police confirmed.

Business Day reported that Msibi was involved in a scuffle during the meeting that left two people shot dead and two others wounded.

National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says the senior official is alleged to have been involved in a shooting earlier this year that left two people fatally shot and a third wounded. 

“His arrest brings to three the number of people arrested in connection with this case. On September 17 2021 police arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya and Tshepo Matsane. 

“They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20,000 each on Friday October 8.” 

Msibi, formerly the province’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, has also faced at least 10 criminal charges dating back three years. Previous cases included charges of assault, some of which are still pending.

BusinessLIVE

