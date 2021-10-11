Prayer meetings lined up as Mogoeng Mogoeng leaves chief justice hot seat

After the end of his term as chief justice on Monday, Mogoeng Mogoeng already has a number of public events lined up.

The first of these religious gatherings — named “A Message to the Nation by Mogoeng Mogoeng” — was in Kimberley last Thursday, where he addressed the Healing the Nation of Africa campaign.

The next address will be at the New Hope Church in Cape Town next Thursday, while sermons will be held at three venues in the Eastern Cape between November 18 and 20.

Another address will be at the Standerton Auditorium in Mpumalanga.

In the Kimberley address, Mogoeng covered a number of issues, one of which was the love of money.