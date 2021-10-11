Prayer meetings lined up as Mogoeng Mogoeng leaves chief justice hot seat
After the end of his term as chief justice on Monday, Mogoeng Mogoeng already has a number of public events lined up.
The first of these religious gatherings — named “A Message to the Nation by Mogoeng Mogoeng” — was in Kimberley last Thursday, where he addressed the Healing the Nation of Africa campaign.
The next address will be at the New Hope Church in Cape Town next Thursday, while sermons will be held at three venues in the Eastern Cape between November 18 and 20.
Another address will be at the Standerton Auditorium in Mpumalanga.
In the Kimberley address, Mogoeng covered a number of issues, one of which was the love of money.
“Idolatry. This love of money, idolising money, being ready to throw away any biblical principle, forgetting that the word of God says the love of money is the root [of all evil],” Mogoeng said.
Meanwhile, the IFP thanked Mogoeng for his service to SA and said it would like to wish him well in his future endeavours.
“Chief justice Mogoeng rose to the challenge placed before him when he was elected as the head of the judiciary in 2011, and has set the bar high for those who will follow in his footsteps,” the party said.
The IFP said it trusted that the new chief justice — yet to be appointed — would be a fit and proper person of integrity, a champion of the rule of law and a true patriot who would not allow themselves to be swayed by outside influences.
