South Africa

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Gauteng mattress factory

11 October 2021 - 11:49
Firefighters are busy on the scene extinguishing hotspots.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Emergency services are fighting a fire which broke out at a mattress factory in Nancefield, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the blaze started at around 8am.

“Firefighters are busy on the scene extinguishing hotspots. As soon as they are done we will be able to assess the damage,” he said.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

Factory on fire in Lythe Ave, Nancefield, JHB.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Monday, October 11, 2021

TimesLIVE

