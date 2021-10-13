Covid-19: SA records 942 new cases, 37 deaths in 24 hours

There were fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA on Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

Of the 942 new cases, the most were in the Western Cape, where 220 infections were recorded. It was the only province to breach the 200 mark, with Gauteng recording 172, KwaZulu-Natal 142 and the Free State 103. Only these provinces reported more than 100 new cases in the past 24 hours.