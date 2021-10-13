South Africa

Gauteng nears halfway mark for residents with at least one Covid-19 jab

13 October 2021 - 13:43 By TimesLIVE
In the Johannesburg metro, 2.3-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered for its population of 4.4-million. File photo.
In the Johannesburg metro, 2.3-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered for its population of 4.4-million. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ ESA ALEXANDER

While only about 2.5-million people in Gauteng are double-jabbed against the coronavirus, the province has been able to register more than 5-million vaccinations administered to its population of 11.3-million.

In the Johannesburg metro, 2.3-million vaccines have been administered to its population of 4.4-million, the Gauteng health department said on Wednesday, with data tallied up to October 12.

Ekurhuleni has recorded 1.1-million inoculations for its 2.8-million eligible residents, and Tshwane 1.2-million for a population of 2.7-million.

Sedibeng has administered 243,743 vaccinations to its population of 688,797, and the West Rand 331,343 out of 686,355.

This brings the total to 5,169,801 vaccinations for the province’s 11,311,326 population. Of this, the number of individuals fully vaccinated sits at 2,498,796.

Broken down according to age, about 935,000 people are fully vaccinated in the 34-49 year bracket, out of the 13.4-million people in this group, who make up the bulk of the province’s working-age population.

In the 18-34 age group, 421,946 people are fully vaccinated of the population of 5.2-million.

The 50-59 age group of 1.3-million people has seen 521,836 people fully jabbed.

Those aged over 60 have registered 619,777 full inoculations out of 1.3-million people.

A breakdown of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Gauteng.
A breakdown of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Gauteng.
Image: Gauteng health department

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Healthcare workers burning out from Covid-19 burden

Healthcare workers are suffering mental health strain, depression and heightened anxiety brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
1 day ago

Numbers are adding up: ‘SA herd immunity is starting to work’

All nine provinces are through the third Covid-19 wave and SA is in a ‘good place’, says CSIR’s Dr Ridhwaan Suliman
News
3 days ago

I’m quarantining at home — What symptoms should I watch out for?

Symptoms to watch out for while in isolation include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches or other flu-like symptoms from ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...