Traditional healer 'promised riches' for kidnapping teen with albinism

It is alleged that after realising that Ngwenya was not the correct child, they stopped on the N4, threw him over a bridge and left him to drown in a swamp.

Magutshwa told the court where the plan to find the albino had come from.

“Mkhize and I were talking about us wanting to prosper in life like Msibi. Msibi then told us he wanted us to get an albino, kill the albino, harvest parts and those are the ones that will make us rich. He said that would lead to us having our own homes. It was not just us there but another [person] was there too,” he said.

The life Magutshwa and Mkhize were coveting was apparently the one of luxury that Msibi lived. While Msibi had his traditional healer practice in the township, he lived in a posh house in Modelpark, a suburb in Witbank. He was known to drive fancy vehicles.

The man that Magutshwa engaged in conversation with about wanting a life similar to that of Msibi was a man that TimesLIVE has identified as “Mr X”. He testified in proceedings held earlier this week. He is a state witness, and cannot be formally identified.

“We were talking about it and drinking,” said Magutshwa, adding that they were confused about how and where they could find a person with albinism.

Magutshwa said a few days after this conversation, there was an emergency at home which led to him leaving for Eswatini.

“I went home for about three days and came back to find him [Msibi] with Gamedze, who was now assisting him with his clients. I don’t know where he and Gamedze met.

“During that time I stayed along with Gamedze at Msibi’s place and I got used to him. One day Gamedze and Msibi came with a car and found me in the indumba. We sat together and spoke, and later Gamedze had to leave and go home. Once he had left, Msibi told me that Gamedze had said they had identified a house in Hlalanikahle where there was a person with albinism,” said Magutshwa.