Two bust for kidnapping Durban businessman and making R10m ransom demand

13 October 2021 - 13:45
Two men have been arrested for the alleged kidnapping of a Durban businessman.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

A Durban businessman was allegedly held for seven days by his kidnappers before his family received a R10m ransom demand.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police arrested two men, both aged 48, in Bloemfontein on Monday for the July kidnapping.

“It is alleged that on July 8, 2021, the 60-year-old male victim was leaving his business premises on Umgeni Road in Durban when he was accosted by four armed males and forced into their vehicle.

“He had been held hostage for seven days when the family received a ransom demand of R10m for his release.”

Last week police traced the money to a family trust in Bloemfontein.

“An operational plan was put in place and they proceeded to Bainsvlei in Bloemfontein where they arrested two suspects.

“Police seized electronic items, two rifles and a 9mm firearm for investigation.

“The investigative team is still looking for the remaining suspects who were part of the kidnapping.”

The two men are expected to appear in court on Thursday on kidnapping and extortion charges.

