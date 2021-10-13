Witness to Julies killing tells of white vehicle at the scene after shooting

Tahirah Kaldine, the neighbour of slain Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies, related to the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday what she saw when Julies was shot on the evening of August 26 last year.

She also testified about how a tall, dark-skinned male visited the scene after 30 minutes to an hour, allegedly looking for something.

Const Caylene Whiteboy, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo are facing charges related to the murder of the 16-year-old who lived with Down syndrome.

The state's case is that after the shooting of Julies, Whiteboy and Ndyalvane decided on an explanation which would be given to authorities, alleging there was a shoot-out between the police and gang members and that Julies was a casualty.

The state also alleges that Netshiongolo placed two 9mm cartridge rounds at the scene where the deceased had been shot, thereby tampering with the crime scene to fit the false narrative of a police shoot-out with gang members.