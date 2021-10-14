South Africa

37 adults and children in suspected mass food-poisoning in Cape Town

14 October 2021 - 10:27 By TIMESLIVE
Thirty-seven people from Seawinds, Cape Town, were taken to hospital with suspected food poisoning on October 13, 2021.
Thirty-seven people from Seawinds, Cape Town, were taken to hospital with suspected food poisoning on October 13, 2021.
Image: 123rf/cyjlkdpb

Thirty-seven people were taken to hospital on Wednesday night after a suspected  food poisoning incident in Cape Town.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ambulances arrived in Seawinds, a suburb adjoining Lavender Hill, to find a crowd of adults and children gathered around two shacks shortly after 10pm.

“It is believed that a number of people had all eaten from a community-cooked batch of food before they began experiencing stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting symptoms,” said Meiring.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that 37 people, including several children, were complaining of severe stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

“The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby clinics for urgent care.

“The relevant authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

LiquiFruit recalls some apple juice products over elevated levels of mould toxin

A week after Appletiser announced a recall of six batches of its product due to elevated levels of a mould toxin, Pioneer Foods has announced a ...
News
1 week ago

Financially struggling Giyani mom poisons herself and two daughters, one survives

A six-year-old child is the sole survivor after her mother poisoned her and her sister before taking her own life, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

'Poisoning, then gunshots': Widow arrested for Limpopo man's murder

A 26-year-old woman is due to appear in a Limpopo court on Friday over her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband last year.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...