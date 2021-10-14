37 adults and children in suspected mass food-poisoning in Cape Town

Thirty-seven people were taken to hospital on Wednesday night after a suspected food poisoning incident in Cape Town.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ambulances arrived in Seawinds, a suburb adjoining Lavender Hill, to find a crowd of adults and children gathered around two shacks shortly after 10pm.

“It is believed that a number of people had all eaten from a community-cooked batch of food before they began experiencing stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting symptoms,” said Meiring.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that 37 people, including several children, were complaining of severe stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

“The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby clinics for urgent care.

“The relevant authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

TimesLIVE