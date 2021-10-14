South Africa

Fight over rent leads to landlord’s death when tenant smashes plate over his head

14 October 2021 - 14:24 By TimesLIVE
Navalsig police arrested a 67-year-old tenant on Wednesday night after a fight with her landlord over rent money ended in his death. File image
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 67-year-old tenant was arrested after a fight with her landlord over rent money led to him bleeding to death.

The argument took place on Wednesday night, said Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

The tenant was sitting on the balcony with her landlord’s wife, when the 63-year-old landlord arrived, accusing her of not paying rent and threatening to switch off her electricity connection.

On entering the main house on his way to the main switch in the bedroom, an argument ensued.

“The argument allegedly led to exchange of blows and the two fought in the bedroom where the 63-year-old held the [tenant] down on top of the bed, strangling her.

“The tenant managed to reach for a glass plate and allegedly smashed it against the 63-year-old’s head.”

That led to a deep cut in the neck and heavy bleeding, said Makhele.

Emergency services were called but he was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was arrested for murder and will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

Free State provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane urged people to come up with alternate ways to resolve disputes. “Let us try to communicate verbally and address issues appropriately without having to engage in fights.”

TimesLIVE

