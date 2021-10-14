LISTEN | 'He is not fit enough to be out in public': Uncertainty over whether Jacob Zuma will attend 'welcome prayer'

“Let’s just pray that he is there but the situation is still fluid because president Zuma is still on medical parole, his condition is a fluid condition, so we hope on the day, the situation will be such that the doctors can allow him to be there,” he said.

Two sources close to Zuma, who asked not to be named, said though the former president was on the mend, he will not be attending the event.

“He will address them via Zoom, as far as we know. He won’t be there, unless he changes his mind,” said one source.

The other, who lives in the homestead, said Zuma had indicated that he will not be attending the gathering.

“He is not fit enough to be out in public. The last time I spoke to him he was not going. This thing does not make sense. Why would they make a prayer in Durban when they know that he is sick in Nkandla? Why did they not do it in Nkandla?

“Maybe what they will do is place a screen in front of him; he listens to the messages of support and then respond,” the family member said.

If he does attend, it will be Zuma's first public appearance since being released. The last time he spoke in public was at Nkandla, just before he handed himself over to start serving his sentence.

Last week Tuesday, Zuma surprised many when his foundation released a video in which he encouraged South Africans to vote in the upcoming local government elections.

Grand plans to celebrate his return to kwaDakwadunuse were earlier placed on hold because Zuma had apparently been unwell. Since he returned home, TimesLIVE was told, he had not been his “charming and ever-laughing JZ, who is full of jokes”.

His other brother, Khanya, previously told TimesLIVE that Zuma had been unwell since he was “poisoned” in 2014 and that was the case even before he was admitted to hospital. The Sunday Times reported previously that Zuma travelled to Russia to confirm the diagnosis and undergo treatment.