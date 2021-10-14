LISTEN | 'Killer cop' Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court on sixth anniversary of lover's murder

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s return to the high court on Thursday coincides with the sixth anniversary of the murder of her lover, Maurice Mabasa.

He was bludgeoned to death and his body found tossed outside a house in Olifantsfontein on the East Rand on October 14 2015. He had been stabbed almost 80 times.

Ndlovu is accused of murdering him and five of her relatives over a six-year period, allegedly so she could cash in on life and funeral insurance policies.

The court has heard how for Mabasa's death alone, she was paid out over half a million rand. Just over R400,000 came from life and funeral policies and over R100,000 was paid out by his employer, the US embassy.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Maurice’s brother Justice said they needed more than justice for Maurice, they needed answers — if it was proven that it was Ndlovu behind the murder.

“Where did she kill my brother? Where did she do it? Who are the people she got to kill my brother? What was going through her mind when he was crying for his life? What was he doing — was he standing, watching, was he listening? Was she there? Those are the questions I would like to know from her,” said Justice.



Listen to what he had to say: