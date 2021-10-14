South Africa

LISTEN | All you need to know about 'killer cop' Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's trial

14 October 2021 - 15:50 By Naledi Shange and Paige Muller
Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who is accused of multiple murders. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

All you need to know: 

The state has highlighted how murder accused Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s modus operandi was similar in several of the cases where she lost loved ones under brutal circumstances.

Delivering closing arguments in the Johannesburg high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, prosecutor Riana Williams said the pattern observed was that the Thembisa-based former policewoman was seemingly the last person to see her relatives alive — or she was the first one to notice them missing and report it before them being found dead.

Reporting from the courthouse, reporter Naledi Shange updates us on all we need to know about the case ahead of next week's sentencing. 

