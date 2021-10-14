South Africa

Medics 'lucky to survive' as rock thrown at ambulance in Krugersdorp

14 October 2021 - 18:00
Two medics had a lucky escape when a large rock was thrown through an ambulance window.
Image: Supplied

Two ER24 medics and a patient survived an attack on Thursday when a large rock was seemingly thrown through an ambulance window on the N14 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

The paramedics, identified as Quinton and Zelda, were taking the patient to a nearby hospital after he was involved in a vehicle rollover accident.

“Quinton was driving the ambulance when he heard a loud noise from behind. The crew managed to evade the hostile environment and found a safe place to stop and assess the situation. Fortunately, the medics did not sustain any injuries,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring,

A second ER24 ambulance was called to the scene to take the patient to hospital.

“On the scene of the crime, medics found the large rock in the left-hand lane. A witness to the incident stated that two young men had thrown the rock at the ambulance. 

“ER24 has taken proactive measures, such as smash-and-grab window tinting, and so on, and training our staff on emergency medical support in a hostile environment to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

“Local authorities were on the scene to investigate.

“ER24 condemns all attacks against emergency workers and asks the community to report any incidents such as these.”

TimesLIVE

