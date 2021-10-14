South Africa

POLL | Do you support Jacob Zuma's prayer meeting?

14 October 2021 - 13:02
It is not clear whether former president Jacob Zuma will attend a planned "welcome back" prayer taking place at People's Park in Durban on Thursday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

It's all systems go for the long-awaited prayer meeting in honour of former president Jacob Zuma.

The JG Zuma Foundation and his supporters will on Thursday attend the “welcome prayer” which will be hosted at the People's Park near Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. 

The foundation on Wednesday said supporters who wish to donate masks, hand sanitisers and water may contact spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. 

Family members who spoke to TimesLIVE said there was “confusion” about whether Zuma will attend the prayer meeting in Durban.

His brother Joseph said the former president had mentioned that he will be hosting churchgoers for a prayer meeting at his homestead in Nkandla.

A source, who asked not to be named, said Zuma will address the meeting via Zoom, while another said the former president told him he will not be attending the event. The source said Zuma was still unwell. 

Manyi told the media last Friday that Zuma would be welcomed by his supporters, traditional leaders and church leaders of “all denominations” during the event.

Manyi, who was joined by the former president's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, said the prayer meeting was to give thanks for Zuma's protection during his incarceration at the Estcourt correctional facility. 

Zuma was arrested in July after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court. He was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment but was released last month on medical parole.

Manyi said the thanksgiving event was fitting as Zuma's supporters were still “mourning” his arrest.

