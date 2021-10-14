POLL | Do you support Jacob Zuma's prayer meeting?

It's all systems go for the long-awaited prayer meeting in honour of former president Jacob Zuma.

The JG Zuma Foundation and his supporters will on Thursday attend the “welcome prayer” which will be hosted at the People's Park near Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The foundation on Wednesday said supporters who wish to donate masks, hand sanitisers and water may contact spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Family members who spoke to TimesLIVE said there was “confusion” about whether Zuma will attend the prayer meeting in Durban.

His brother Joseph said the former president had mentioned that he will be hosting churchgoers for a prayer meeting at his homestead in Nkandla.

A source, who asked not to be named, said Zuma will address the meeting via Zoom, while another said the former president told him he will not be attending the event. The source said Zuma was still unwell.