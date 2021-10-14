South Africa

Sassa working to reinstate public servants' suspended social grants

Beneficiaries urged to inform agency of any changes in their circumstances

14 October 2021 - 13:06
Sassa cut grants last month after flagging public servants as undue beneficiaries. File photo.
Sassa cut grants last month after flagging public servants as undue beneficiaries. File photo.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is working around the clock to reverse the suspension of social grants paid to public servants.

The agency lapsed these grants after a routine check last month which flagged public servants as undue beneficiaries of the social grants.

The agency told TimesLIVE on Thursday the beneficiaries had not updated information of their income but it has since established, after thorough checks, that the public servants are interns, Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) and general workers, whose income would not exclude them from receiving the grant. 

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula urged beneficiaries to inform the agency of any changes in their circumstances as this will affect their standing with Sassa and payouts. 

Sassa is in the process of reconsidering the individual circumstances of the affected beneficiaries and will reinstate their grants where indicated. However, all those affected will still be required to review their grants and provide updated information on their employment and marital status, to ensure compliance with the legislation. These reviews must be done at the local Sassa offices,” said Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.

EPWP workers told the SABC their child grants were terminated without any explanation. They claimed the public works department wrongly informed Sassa they were earning R7,000 which disqualifies them from receiving the grant.

READ MORE:

Want to change your phone number to make sure you get the R350 grant? Here’s how

Lost your number or put the wrong cellphone number on your grant application? Here's how to change it.
News
20 hours ago

Have as many as 10 children, the state will feed them — Julius Malema

There is no shame in bearing as many children as you want - and even if you cannot feed them yourself, the government will do that on your behalf.
Politics
1 day ago

Plan to collect your R350 grant at an ATM without your card? Make sure your cell number is Rica'd

Applicants should make sure their cellphone numbers have gone through the Rica process if they choose to be paid through cardless banking at an ATM.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...