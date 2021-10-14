South coast pastor found dead in her yard with strangulation marks

“At 7am Amanzimtoti police received a complaint of murder on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti. Upon arrival at the scene police found a 38-year-old female victim lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck. None of her possessions were taken. A case of murder has been opened at Amanzimtoti SAPS for investigation.”

De Jager’s husband Werner is believed to have found her body.

She had allegedly returned home from a jog.

Her church held a prayer for De Jager and her family on Wednesday evening.

