Testimony reveals how Gabisile Shabane’s body was dug out of shallow grave and desecrated in muti killing

He then covered the grave again, leaving the rest of Shabane’s body in the grave.

Magutshwa said after the grave was covered and each man was satisfied with the loot he had received, they walked back to the car, packed their stuff in the car and headed back home to Emalahleni.

There, they dropped off the man who had driven them at a petrol station. They then came across Mr X, who was on his way back from work. They offered him a lift.

As they approached Msibi’s indumba, they noticed that community members and a group of police had gathered at the yard.

“Msibi stopped the car. We could see there were many people including a cop vehicle and combi. [Mr X] said those were police and he got out of the vehicle and walked to his home,” said Magutshwa.

Gamedze suggested that they drive past but Magutshwa said people would recognise Msibi’s car, causing suspicion.

“Msibi went and parked his vehicle behind one of the police vehicles. A man and woman [police officer] called me to the side. Msibi was taken by others to the indumba and Gamedze was called to where I was standing,” Magutshwa said,

“The police asked who we were and where we were from. We explained we were from Eswatini. They asked for our passports and we told them we had none. We told them we had entered SA illegally. After that, they said we should move away because they had found the owner of the indumba. We left the premises and left Msibi with the police,” said Magutshwa.

The police raided the indumba, searching for any clue that Shabane had been there.

“Later, Msibi called me and said we must come back. He said it’s safe to return and we should relax because they found nothing. This was because all that we had come with was still in the car,” said Magutshwa, referring to Shabane’s head and hands.

The other parts of Shabane’s body, including her private parts and the fat taken from between her thighs, had been disposed of just hours earlier.

The court heard how for days on end, Msibi had kept these items inside an empty mayonnaise bottle in his indumba, checking on the contents ever so often as the mixture brewed. Magutshwa said he would take a bit of the muti every few days, putting it into a smaller bottle.

Just hours before the raid, these body parts had been mixed with muti — fetched from Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal — and then given to a group of wealthy men from Pretoria.

Magutshwa said he and Msibi had earlier on that day travelled to Pretoria to the men’s double-storey houses where rituals were performed and the muti containing Shabane’s body parts was left with each of them in containers. The muti, Magutshwa said, was meant to bring them luck and ensure that they grew their riches.

Magutshwa had earlier told the court that while he had not been present when Shabane was abducted and killed, he had been one of those who was desperate to get his hands on a person with albinism to use for muti.

He said the idea came about during talks with Msibi on how he could become rich and successful, like Msibi was. He told them bringing a person with albinism to them would change their lives forever.

Msibi has been painted by several witnesses as a successful traditional healer, who owned a house in the suburbs, away from where he practised. He drove fancy cars and had money, the court heard.

But during this week’s proceedings, Msibi's image was of anything but a wealthy man.

Seated among his accused, he wore a mask made from a pink cloth that had been cut up and bound together with pieces of string that he tied at the back of his head.

Though adamant when relating his story, Magutshwa avoided eye contact with Msibi and the two other accused in the dock as he delivered his testimony. They gazed at him as he spoke.

While Shabane and Ngwenya's mothers usually sit in the court gallery, listening to the evidence, on Wednesday Ngwenya's mother was not present while Shabane's mother sat outside the courtroom, missing all of Magutshwa's testimony.

TimesLIVE