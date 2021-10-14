South Africa

Voicenote about 'tropical storm' is fake news, warns weather service

14 October 2021 - 15:53
The weather service has warned of a hoax message circulating on social media. Stock image.
The weather service has warned of a hoax message circulating on social media. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ Surut Wattanamaetee

A voicenote warning South Africans about potentially dangerous weather is fake and people should stop circulating it.

This was the warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws), which on Thursday cautioned people against believing the voicenote that has been circulating on social media making claims of extreme conditions relating to tropical cyclones.

The voicenote is in isiZulu and was mostly circulated on WhatsApp on Thursday.

“The message is an adaptation of an old historic interview with Saws, dating back to the period earlier this year when tropical Cyclone Eloise affected Southern Africa. 

“We would like to distance ourselves from this hoax message, which is completely misleading and unfounded. The public is requested to refrain from further circulating the message, and also correct those who still do so,” said Saws.

The service has urged the public to only access weather information and weather warnings from reputable sources.

“In this regard, the Saws Act provides the mandate for Saws to be the single and authoritative source of weather warnings in SA.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Emergency services on high alert as heatwave hits KZN

Emergency services are on high alert as temperatures are set to soar to more than 40°C in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
News
21 hours ago

SA must grab 100MW chance to power up its renewable energy industry

The recent increase to the electricity generation threshold for private energy producers is a game-changer
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future

Research has found the country is experiencing an accelerating number of maximum-temperature records
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...