Voicenote about 'tropical storm' is fake news, warns weather service

A voicenote warning South Africans about potentially dangerous weather is fake and people should stop circulating it.

This was the warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws), which on Thursday cautioned people against believing the voicenote that has been circulating on social media making claims of extreme conditions relating to tropical cyclones.

The voicenote is in isiZulu and was mostly circulated on WhatsApp on Thursday.

“The message is an adaptation of an old historic interview with Saws, dating back to the period earlier this year when tropical Cyclone Eloise affected Southern Africa.

“We would like to distance ourselves from this hoax message, which is completely misleading and unfounded. The public is requested to refrain from further circulating the message, and also correct those who still do so,” said Saws.

The service has urged the public to only access weather information and weather warnings from reputable sources.

“In this regard, the Saws Act provides the mandate for Saws to be the single and authoritative source of weather warnings in SA.”

TimesLIVE