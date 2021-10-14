South Africa

Want to change your phone number to make sure you get the R350 grant? Here’s how

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 October 2021 - 11:00
Lost your number or put the wrong cellphone number in your grant application? Here's how to change it.
Lost your number or put the wrong cellphone number in your grant application? Here's how to change it.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

The SA Security Agency (Sassa) has shared some tips on how to change your cellphone number on its database to make sure you get your R350 grant.

The agency has urged those wanting to collect their R350 grant through cardless banking at an ATM to Rica their cellphone number.

“If they choose to be paid through their bank accounts they must ensure the bank account provided is registered in their name. This will assist the client to withdraw their grant with ease from merchants as till pins are sent to cellphone numbers provided when applying,” it added.

But the announcement was met with frustration by many online, who said they had lost the sim card they had registered with, or put the wrong cellphone number into the system and needed to change it.

Sassa outlined three options to change your details:

CHANGE IT ON THE WEBSITE

Visit the Sassa website here or the SRD portal here.

GIVE THEM A CALL

Applicants can contact Sassa's toll free call centre on 0800 60 10 11

SEND AN EMAIL

Not coming right? Email grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told TimesLIVE applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs should provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment.

“If they do not provide banking details by Thursday, Sassa will arrange to pay them through the SA Post Office for August, September and October 2021,” he said.

Letsatsi said almost 1.5-million applicants who chose the “cash send” payment option have not been paid, but they would get their cash as soon as the agency has received approval from the National Treasury.

Approved grants can also be collected at post offices.

Here are the payment dates for October according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ ID numbers:

080 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26

081 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27 

082 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28

083 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29

084 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25

085 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26

086 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27

087 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28

088 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29 

089 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25

These dates are applicable to the post office payout system. Beneficiaries can receive their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa. 

READ MORE

Plan to collect your R350 grant at an ATM without your card? Make sure your cell number is Rica'd

Applicants should make sure their cellphone numbers have gone through the Rica process if they choose to be paid through cardless banking at an ATM.
News
1 day ago

UIF urges declined R350 grant applicants to appeal decision with Sassa

The UIF says R350 grant applicants who have been declined due to UIF registration should appeal the decision on the SRD website instead of visiting ...
News
1 week ago

About 1.5-million R350 grant applicants who chose ‘cash send’ option have not been paid

"As soon as Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without wasted time. We empathise with them ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...