Want to change your phone number to make sure you get the R350 grant? Here’s how
The SA Security Agency (Sassa) has shared some tips on how to change your cellphone number on its database to make sure you get your R350 grant.
The agency has urged those wanting to collect their R350 grant through cardless banking at an ATM to Rica their cellphone number.
“If they choose to be paid through their bank accounts they must ensure the bank account provided is registered in their name. This will assist the client to withdraw their grant with ease from merchants as till pins are sent to cellphone numbers provided when applying,” it added.
But the announcement was met with frustration by many online, who said they had lost the sim card they had registered with, or put the wrong cellphone number into the system and needed to change it.
Sassa outlined three options to change your details:
CHANGE IT ON THE WEBSITE
Visit the Sassa website here or the SRD portal here.
GIVE THEM A CALL
Applicants can contact Sassa's toll free call centre on 0800 60 10 11
SEND AN EMAIL
Not coming right? Email grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told TimesLIVE applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs should provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment.
“If they do not provide banking details by Thursday, Sassa will arrange to pay them through the SA Post Office for August, September and October 2021,” he said.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
Letsatsi said almost 1.5-million applicants who chose the “cash send” payment option have not been paid, but they would get their cash as soon as the agency has received approval from the National Treasury.
Approved grants can also be collected at post offices.
Here are the payment dates for October according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ ID numbers:
080 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26
081 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27
082 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28
083 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29
084 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25
085 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26
086 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27
087 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28
088 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29
089 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25
These dates are applicable to the post office payout system. Beneficiaries can receive their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa.