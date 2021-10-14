Want to change your phone number to make sure you get the R350 grant? Here’s how

The SA Security Agency (Sassa) has shared some tips on how to change your cellphone number on its database to make sure you get your R350 grant.

The agency has urged those wanting to collect their R350 grant through cardless banking at an ATM to Rica their cellphone number.

“If they choose to be paid through their bank accounts they must ensure the bank account provided is registered in their name. This will assist the client to withdraw their grant with ease from merchants as till pins are sent to cellphone numbers provided when applying,” it added.

But the announcement was met with frustration by many online, who said they had lost the sim card they had registered with, or put the wrong cellphone number into the system and needed to change it.

Sassa outlined three options to change your details:

CHANGE IT ON THE WEBSITE

Visit the Sassa website here or the SRD portal here.

GIVE THEM A CALL

Applicants can contact Sassa's toll free call centre on 0800 60 10 11

SEND AN EMAIL

Not coming right? Email grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told TimesLIVE applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs should provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment.

“If they do not provide banking details by Thursday, Sassa will arrange to pay them through the SA Post Office for August, September and October 2021,” he said.