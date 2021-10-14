WATCH LIVE | Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu back in court
The trial against former police officer Nomia Ndlovu continues at the high court in Johannesburg. #NomiaNdlovu #RosemaryNdlovu For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews #Coronavirus #COVID19News #Covid-19Vaccination #Vaccine on Social Media.
The case against alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is set to continue on Thursday.
Ndlovu has been behind bars since March 2018 after a sting operation that saw her allegedly confess to an undercover police officer that she wanted her sister Joyce and Joyce's five children burnt alive in their Bushbuckridge home - allegedly so she could claim insurance payouts.
TimesLIVE has received shocking exclusive undercover footage showing a former policewoman, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, casually explaining to an alleged hitman how to kill her sister and her sister's children.