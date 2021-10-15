50% capacity at stadiums for sport events on the cards if Covid-19 rate stays stable

SA is pushing ahead with plans to reopen stadiums for sport events as the country’s “Return to Play” programme gathers steam.

Tuesday marked the first step in the programme when 2,000 fans took up their seats at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia, which SA won 1-0 after visiting captain Getaneh Kebede scored an own goal.

Speaking at the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Friday, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the government was committed to the return of “open life”.

“The plan to increase various activities for people to attend, especially if they are outdoors,” he said.

This week’s game was a chance to ensure that all the systems worked, there was no congestion and all protocols were followed, said Phaahla.

“If things remain stable, we can go ... up to 50%,” he said.