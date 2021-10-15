South Africa

Abalone worth R2m seized in Cradock

15 October 2021 - 10:16
The abalone confiscated from the two vehicles is worth an estimated R2m.
Image: Saps

The Cradock crime prevention unit confiscated 1.4 tons of abalone this week.

Police spokesperson Lariane Jonker said the unit's members were doing patrols on Wednesday when they spotted two suspicious bakkies in convoy en route through Cradock.

A white Ford Ranger bakkie was stopped and searched and officers discovered 783kg of frozen abalone, Jonker said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested.

Jonker said the occupants of a second bakkie, a Toyota Hilux, fled in the direction of Hofmeyr.

“After a high-speed chase the vehicle was found abandoned and locked in Hofmeyr, with an estimated ton of frozen de-shelled abalone.”

The abalone confiscated is worth about R2m.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cradock magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

