‘Be vigilant’, police warn after spate of house robberies in Randfontein

Gauteng police have warned residents in Randfontein on the West Rand to be extra vigilant following a spate of house robberies this week.

The first incident took place in the early hours last Sunday when a 59-year-old woman was woken up by an armed man who pointed a firearm at her.

“The suspect tied the victim's hands and demanded money from her.

“While the suspect was searching her house another suspect entered and they left the scene with a television set and her cellphone,” Sgt Carmen Hendricks said.

On the same day, a 41-year-old woman and her husband were attacked by armed men while sleeping at their home in the Mohlakeng area.

“The suspects forced open the front door to gain entrance. They took three television sets, cellphones, s laptop, speakers and a white Polo Vivo,” Hendricks said.

In a third incident, a man was strangled and robbed of his cellphone when he went outside to use the toilet, she said.

“When the victim freed himself, he went inside his house and found his television, microwave and amplifier had been stolen.”

