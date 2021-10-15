Blyde lessors: your tribe has spoken — no more holidays at the 'beach'

It's official: you have until November 30 to rent a holiday apartment at Pretoria's only “beach” — thereafter you'll have to go somewhere else to enjoy the “seaside”.

An announcement on Friday by Balwin Properties, owners of the Blyde Riverwalk Estate and the Blyde Homeowners Association (HOA), said most of the homeowners at the complex are against short-term lessors (STL).

This after a vote was held on Thursday evening, where homeowners took a poll on whether on not STLs were to stay.

According to the statement, the vote follows numerous complaints to the HOA “over a period of four years, over the unruly conduct and noise disturbances that have become the norm, especially over weekends”.

In addition, the statement read, Balwin has been inundated with complaints from residents about overcrowding of the lagoon area by guests from STL apartments “as well as the fact that residents do not feel safe and secure within the development, which is of great concern for all stakeholders”.