South Africa

Covid-19: 733 new cases, 56 deaths in SA in the past 24 hours, NICD says

15 October 2021 - 19:32 By TimesLIVE
There were 733 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, according to the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) data on Friday.
There were 733 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, according to the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) data on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva / File photo

There were 733 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, according to the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) data on Friday.

This means that there have been 2,915,560 confirmed cases and 88,562 confirmed fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country in March last year.

Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (161), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (147) and Gauteng (111). No other province recorded more than 100 new infections in the past day.

According to the data, there were also 67 new hospital admissions, meaning that 5,079 people are currently admitted to various hospitals for Covid-19 related treatment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Wits SRC wants free on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who don't want to vaccinate

Wits student representative council president Nhlonipho Nxumalo has lamented the financial implications of proposed weekly Covid-19 tests, saying ...
News
17 hours ago

Sniffing out Covid: Russia to test nasal spray form of vaccine

Russia will test a nasal spray form of its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 among adult volunteers, according to a state document published on ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  3. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  4. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa
  5. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole