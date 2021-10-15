South Africa

Crew member's body found in Lake Jozini after houseboat fire

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
15 October 2021 - 19:08
Inspectors from SA Maritime Association aboard the Shayamanzi on Lake Jozini. The luxury houseboat caught fire on the lake near Pongola on Saturday.
Image: Orrin Singh

The body of a crew member who went missing after a fire on a houseboat on Lake Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal was found on Friday.

Sources said Bongani Nyawo's body was found at the spot where the tragedy occurred on Saturday.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Thembeka Mbele said the body was found at about 3pm on Friday.

“The family members were present when the body of the deceased was recovered and it was positively identified by the brother to the deceased,” she said.

The 36-year-old and five German tourists jumped ship when the Shayamanzi luxury houseboat caught alight. German tourist Michael Mirschel, 64, and another crew member died.

Mirschel's sons and their two friends were still in SA, making arrangements for the repatriation of his body.

In a letter to the SA Maritime Safety Authority​ (Samsa), Mirschel's son Alexander, who had booked the exclusive charter, outlined his evaluation and experience of the condition of Shayamanzi and its emergency protocols.

Samsa is investigating the tragedy.

TimesLIVE

