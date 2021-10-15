Doctor will plead not guilty to murders of her 3 children: New Zealand reports

The Pretoria doctor accused of murdering her three young daughters soon after moving to New Zealand intends to plead not guilty.

This is according to reports from media houses including the NZ Herald and Stuff on Friday.

The 40-year-old Lauren Dickason is due to stand trial for the killing of her daughters Liané, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla, on September 16.

She is in a high-security facility for mental evaluation.