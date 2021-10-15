South Africa

Feathers fly over fake Facebook ad

15 October 2021 - 08:38 By Kathryn Kimberley
An offensive advert, supposedly aimed at coloured people, has been posted on Facebook.
An offensive advert, supposedly aimed at coloured people, has been posted on Facebook.
Image: FACEBOOK

A fake Chicken Licken account on Facebook has made the fast-food outlet clucking mad.

And they are not chicken about the “ad”, just distancing themselves from it.

While Chicken Licken, like Nandos, has made a name for itself with its quirky advertising, the brand said it would not stand behind an advert deemed offensive or racist.

The ad that was posted on the fake account reads: “Coloureds this is for you because you don’t have teeth to chew bones.”

In a public letter, Chicken Licken said: “We have been made aware of the fake Facebook account known to post derogatory and discriminatory content using our logo and brand identity.

“We would like to alert our customers and the public ... that this does not reflect what we stand for as a business.”

The brand’s official Facebook page is Chicken Licken SA.

“We have launched an investigation on the account and reported it to Facebook to urgently intervene.

“We thank the public for alerting us and encourage them to also assist in reporting the account on Facebook for a quicker resolve.”

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Spotted a racist, tone-deaf or discriminatory advert? Human Rights Commission wants to hear from you

The SA Human Rights Commission said there have been “a few advertisements which have been indicative of racism and have evoked much criticism of the ...
News
1 day ago

Consumers haul Budget Insurance to advertising watchdog for 'offensive' advert

“Don’t beeetch, sweeetch!” is not offensive, but children should not see it on TV. This is the Advertising Regulatory Board's finding on a Budget ...
News
5 days ago

How 'together' is causing a rift between MTN and Vodacom

The advertising watchdog has given the go-ahead for Vodacom to use the word "together" in its campaigns and adverts.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  3. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  4. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa
  5. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole