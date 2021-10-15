South Africa

Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting

15 October 2021 - 09:04
Kidnapped Ethiopian nationals were rescued last night in Zakariyya Park near Lenasia, Gauteng.
Kidnapped Ethiopian nationals were rescued last night in Zakariyya Park near Lenasia, Gauteng.
Image: Screengrab via Twitter

Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals were rescued on Thursday night after an intelligence operation led to a house in Zakariyya Park near Lenasia, Gauteng.

A 49-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the rescued people were aged between 12 and 50 and had allegedly been brought into the country under false pretences and held against their will. 

“These 50 people were brought into SA to be reunited with their families living in the country, but on arrival, the person who transported them demanded money from their families before their release,” Muridili said.

The Ethiopian nationals are waiting to be processed by the department of home affairs.  Some of their families have been notified of the rescue.

The suspect will be appearing in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crime intelligence officer convicted for extorting witness

A former police crime intelligence officer was convicted on charges of corruption in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday after he tried to extort a witness ...
News
2 days ago

Cape crime fighter vying for councillor wants ‘day zero’ for sex work

Parties hit back after independent candidate accuses ANC of racism and DA of using ‘black vote’ to benefit privileged areas
News
1 day ago

Gauteng police arrest seven men for foiled store robbery

Johannesburg police ]arrested seven men for a foiled robbery that was due take place at a retail store in Woodmead, Sandton.
News
2 days ago

Two home invasions within five days leave Joburg family traumatised and feeling helpless

Just two weeks after moving into their new home, the family experienced a traumatic incident when they were victims of an armed robbery.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  3. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  4. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa
  5. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole