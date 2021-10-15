South Africa

Gun and drugs seized at Cape Town hospital

15 October 2021 - 14:20 By TimesLIVE
A revolver was found in a drawer at a Cape Town hospital on Friday.
Image: SAPS

A revolver was found in a drawer at a Cape Town hospital on Friday, which was discovered to have been stolen in Potchefstroom.

Police also found illicit drugs at the Woodstock hospital.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the weapon was found after a search warrant was executed between 6am and 8am at a hospital in Woodstock.

The raid also netted 672 mandrax tablets, 26 half mandrax tablets and 114g of cocaine, which were found inside the building.

The estimated street value of the drugs is R67,000.

The operation formed part of integrated efforts by the police and other law enforcement agencies to rid communities of unlicensed firearms and the illegal drug trade, Swartbooi said.

No arrests were made.

An inquiry was opened for investigation.

TimesLIVE

