Krugersdorp doctor's daily voice notes keep Covid-19 families in touch

For those lucky enough not to have experienced the pain of dropping a loved one at hospital and not being able to go in with them, imagine waiting at home for days, weeks and even months without any knowledge of their condition.

With this in mind, a doctor in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, decided at the beginning of the Covid-19 enforced lockdown that he would send the families of every one of his patients an update every day.

Dr Mohammed Variava, a nephrologist at the Netcare Pinehaven hospital, would normally call these families but with about 60 patients a day because of Covid-19, he now uses WhatsApp.

Every day as he does his rounds, he sends a detailed update to the social media platform explaining the procedures or conditions of the patients. On occasions where patients are very unwell he will send another update in the evening.

Variava is a modest man — he wouldn't even send a photo of himself for publication with this article — so this comes naturally to him. But for the families of patients his messages are a godsend.

Alannagh Hoenselaar and her husband Paul were both in the doctor's care. Paul died this week of a brain tumour and Alannagh is still recovering after Covid-19 and a hip operation.