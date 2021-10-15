LISTEN | Cops flagged down by Max’s Lifestyle owner after shooting
The police were flagged down by the owner of Max’s Lifestyle, Max Mqadi, 51, on Thursday after he was shot in an attempted hit outside his famous establishment in Umlazi, south of Durban.
According to police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, the incident took place around 7pm.
“It is alleged the 51-year-old owner of a business premises in Umlazi was leaving the venue when he was attacked by two unknown men who opened fire on his vehicle,” he said
Naicker said Mqadi sustained two gunshot wounds but was able to drive himself to Florida Road to seek assistance.
In two audio clips leaked to TimesLIVE, an unidentified policewoman, understood to be stationed in Durban’s CBD, informs the control centre that they have been flagged down by Mqadi and requested to escort him while in the vicinity of Point Road.
The officer requests the control room to “code 13” (call) her as they are escorting a Mercedes-Benz.
In the second clip, the same policewoman can be heard telling the control room they are at Netcare Umhlanga hospital where Mqadi is being admitted after he was shot multiple times in the legs.
A statement about the shooting was uploaded to Max’s Lifestyle social media pages on Friday confirming the incident. The statement revealed the entrepreneur is recuperating.
“The eagle does not stop flying just because there is a storm. Instead, relying on the strength of its wings, it confronts it and flies above it,” the statement read.
In 2016 Mqadi’s restaurant was named one of the best 207 restaurants in the world by reviewer Cherae Robinson in the international luxury travel and lifestyle magazine Condé Naste Traveler.
