Man found guilty of hacking broker's e-mail to swindle R350,000 from victim

A conman was found guilty of fraud after he swindled R350,000 out of a victim.

Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala, 35, was found guilty in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday.

In November 2017, Ntsala hacked the victim’s computer and sent an e-mail purporting to be her broker, who had previously indicated he wanted to make an investment of R350,000 on her behalf.

The woman was in Germany visiting her daughter when the incident happened.

“Upon receiving the e-mail, the victim, knowing their deal, authorised the amount of R350,000. Thereafter the victim contacted the broker checking if everything was in order but the broker had no knowledge about the investment. It was then established the e-mail was hacked,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

Ntsala was arrested in Rustenburg in January this year.

The matter was postponed to January 2022 for sentencing.

