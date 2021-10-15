South Africa

Man found guilty of hacking broker's e-mail to swindle R350,000 from victim

15 October 2021 - 15:45
In November 2017, Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala hacked the victim’s computer and sent an e-mail purporting to be her broker, who had previously indicated he wanted to make an investment of R350,000 on her behalf. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/DOLGACHOV

A conman was found guilty of fraud after he swindled R350,000 out of a victim.

Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala, 35, was found guilty in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday.

In November 2017, Ntsala hacked the victim’s computer and sent an e-mail purporting to be her broker, who had previously indicated he wanted to make an investment of R350,000 on her behalf.

The woman was in Germany visiting her daughter when the incident happened.  

“Upon receiving the e-mail, the victim, knowing their deal, authorised the amount of R350,000. Thereafter the victim contacted the broker checking if everything was in order but the broker had no knowledge about the investment. It was then established the e-mail was hacked,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

Ntsala was arrested in Rustenburg in January this year.

The matter was postponed to January 2022 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bank consultant fined for attempting to steal R10m from client’s account

A former First National Bank employee has been convicted of fraud after he was bust trying to steal R10m from a client’s bank account.
News
6 days ago

Widow bust for claiming from RAF for husband who died after falling off a bridge

An Eastern Cape woman is facing fraud charges for allegedly submitting a false claim worth R700,000 to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
News
6 days ago

Tips to protect yourself from cyber attacks, as another 1.4m South Africans hit by data breach

Consumers are alerted to free tools on offer to protect themselves from cybercrime, with news this week of a data breach affecting an African Bank ...
News
3 weeks ago
