R11bn more allocated to presidential employment stimulus — How do you rate what’s been achieved to date?

The employment stimulus programme was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time R100bn was allocated to the fund, with R13bn set aside for this year and R83bn to be allocated over the next three years.

More than 550,00 people have benefited from the stimulus package, more than 390,000 jobs have been created and morae than 40,000 have been retained.

Here’s what has been achieved to date in five departments, according to the progress report.

Rate whether you think it is a win for the country or a “waste” of resources that could have been better used elsewhere.

Transport

A total of R630m was allocated to improving access to services. More than 10,000 people have been employed for rural roads maintenance. Most beneficiaries are males, at 49%, while 34% are females.

The North West has created the most job opportunities at 5,480. The report said provincial governments have experienced teething challenges in the planning phase but the programme continues with 4,334km of rural roads maintained in the provinces.