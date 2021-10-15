South Africa

Spotted a racist, tone-deaf or discriminatory advert? Human Rights Commission wants to hear from you

The SA Human Rights Commission says there have been “a few advertisements which have been indicative of racism and have evoked much criticism of the industry and their clients”.

15 October 2021 - 07:00
The Human Rights Commission says it will convene an inquiry into discrimination in advertising.
The SA Human Rights Commission is asking the public to submit allegations of discrimination in advertising, and will convene an inquiry into the topic in February next year.

The commission claims there have been “a few advertisements which have been indicative of racism and have evoked much criticism of the industry and their clients”.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission said it had scheduled the inquiry to convene between February 21 and 28 next year.

“To avoid the publication of another tone-deaf racist or discriminatory advert, and to ensure, in accordance with its objectives to promote: respect for human rights; a culture of human rights; and protection, development and attainment of human rights, the commission will undertake an investigation, into, among other aspects, the creation and publication of adverts and the people involved,” said the commission.

“The commission aims to craft medium to long term interventions that will instil, in the advertising sector, a culture of human rights and produce mechanisms that promote equality and prevent unfair discrimination,” it said. “And, in doing so, prevent the publication of discriminatory (racist, sexist, tribalist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic or ableist) advertisements,” read the statement.

It called on members of the public, advertising agencies, retailers, regulatory bodies, marketers, organisations, government departments and any interest groups to make written submissions to the commission before Friday January 31.

It asked for written submissions to be submitted to the email address inquiry@sahrc.org.za or hand delivered to: 1st Floor, 27 Stiemens Street, JD House, Braamfontein.

