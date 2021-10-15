Stun grenades used by police during protest against 'criminalisation of street people'

Protesters who led a march against new Cape Town bylaws aimed at curbing the occupation of public and private spaces by the city’s growing population of homeless people were dispersed by police using stun grenades on Friday.

The protesters, who were part of a march organised by six social justice advocacy groups, claimed that the city’s new bylaws were unconstitutional and that they criminalised people who sleep on the streets.

The Unlawful Occupation Bylaw and the amended Streets, Public Places and the Prevention of Noise Nuisances Bylaw were approved by the city council on September 29, giving law enforcement officers greater powers to enforce existing national legislation against illegal occupation of land.

“These crucial bylaws will help us to protect land and buildings from unlawful occupation. We are a caring city seeking to uphold the rule of law,” said Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after the approval of the new bylaws.