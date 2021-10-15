Two KZN constables arrested for ‘cash for jobs’ scam

Two constables are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam which saw victims paying about R350,000 to be employed in the Durban metro police department.

The Hawks team from the Durban-based serious corruption investigation unit arrested the officers, aged 36 and 39, on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said one was working for the Durban metro police while the other was stationed at King Shaka International Airport.

“It is alleged the two were luring people to pay them cash to be employed by the Durban metro police. An amount of up to R350,000 was deposited by victims to a personal account belonging to one of the suspects,” Mhlongo said.

“They were both charged for corruption and are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court today.”

TimesLIVE