South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Nathaniel Julies murder trial continues

15 October 2021 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE

The Nathaniel Julies murder trial will continue in the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane and Sgt Foster Netshiongolo are facing charges related to the murder of the 16-year-old, who lived with Down syndrome. Whiteboy and Ndyalvane have been charged with the murder of Julies. Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo also face counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, while Netshiongolo is also charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Lt-Col James Chauke said he was on standby on the day of the killing on August 26 last year and was asleep when he received a call at 10.30pm from a police officer about the shooting. He said he drove to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where Julies was certified dead on arrival, the court heard. 

The case continues.

READ MORE :

Court asks defence in Nathaniel Julies case to focus on issues at hand

Gauteng High Court judge Ramarumo Monama on Wednesday pleaded with defence lawyers in the Nathaniel Julies murder case to focus on the questions the ...
News
2 days ago

Witness to Julies killing tells of white vehicle at the scene after shooting

Tahirah Kaldine, the neighbour of slain Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies, related to the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday what she saw ...
News
2 days ago

How Nathaniel Julies died, according to the ‘version’ cops gave senior officer

Three officers faced charges related to the murder of the 16-year-old in the Joburg high court
News
2 days ago

Witness in Nathaniel Julies murder case insists constable shot at crowd

A constable who was present when Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies was shot dead last year maintains that Const Caylene Whiteboy shot at a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  3. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  4. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa
  5. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole