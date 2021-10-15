WATCH LIVE | Nathaniel Julies murder trial continues

The Nathaniel Julies murder trial will continue in the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane and Sgt Foster Netshiongolo are facing charges related to the murder of the 16-year-old, who lived with Down syndrome. Whiteboy and Ndyalvane have been charged with the murder of Julies. Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo also face counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, while Netshiongolo is also charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Lt-Col James Chauke said he was on standby on the day of the killing on August 26 last year and was asleep when he received a call at 10.30pm from a police officer about the shooting. He said he drove to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where Julies was certified dead on arrival, the court heard.

The case continues.