‘You are nothing’: Pupil violates suspension and gets into fight with principal and teachers

15 October 2021 - 10:50
When asked about violating his suspension, a Klerksdorp pupil quarrelled with teachers, the deputy principal and principal. Stock photo.
An unruly pupil, who was on suspension, got into an altercation with the principal and teachers at a secondary school in Klerksdorp in the North West, the provincial department of education said.

In a video shared online, the pupil who is sitting behind a desk in a classroom, tells a  teacher: “You are nothing — I am going to tell you today. You can take whatever recording you want to take but I have the video. Bye, bye, you will see me in court.”

In reply, the teacher tells the pupil he assaulted the principal.

The pupil responds: “Where is the proof?”

The teacher then tells the pupil he was not allowed at school due to his suspension.

“Is this your school, wena? Do I care? I pay school fees, me,” the pupil responds. He then asks the teacher and principal to leave the classroom.

North West teacher fired for assaulting his superior fails in bid to retain his job — and win a R4.6m claim

An errant teacher who beat up his superior and slept during a workshop has failed in his bid to milk the taxpayers of R4.6m.
News
5 days ago

Education department spokesperson Elias Malindi said the incident took place at Milner Secondary School on Wednesday.

Malindi said it was alleged that after 8am, following the school assembly, school management noticed a 17-year-old grade 10 pupil who was on suspension for disciplinary issues was seen at school.

“When addressed about his violation of the suspension rule, the pupil quarrelled with  teachers, the deputy principal and principal and the situation became physical,” he said.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident.

“I strongly condemn any act of violence or assault that takes place within our school environment against any pupil or teacher.

“I have established a team to conduct an intensive immediate investigation into the incident so appropriate action can be taken. The principal has been put on special leave to allow investigations to run smoothly without interruption,” Matsemela said.

Teaching and learning resumed on Friday.

