‘A kiss can be just a kiss’: Gender justice expert fumes over rape ‘consent’ judgment

Kissing someone does not bind you to having sexual intercourse with them, a gender justice expert said after a rape conviction was overturned.

Acting Makhanda high court judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and judge Nyameko Gqamana acquitted Loyiso Coko last week.

The former paramedic was jailed for seven years by the Grahamstown regional court for raping his then-girlfriend after she told him she was a virgin and did not want penetrative sex.

Overturning the 2020 conviction, the judges said: “The sexual penetration is common cause. The defence of [Coko] was that he had no intention of having sex with the complainant without her consent.

“He admitted that the consent was not explicitly given. His defence is that he genuinely believed that the consent had been given by the conduct of the complainant.”

This was because the couple had kissed and engaged in foreplay. “It was the evidence of [Coko] that throughout the encounter, the complainant was an equally active participant, she was not merely passive,” the judges said.

“She kissed the appellant back, she held him, she had no problem with the removal of her clothes, she watched him take off his clothes without raising an objection, she knew he was erect, she did not object to the oral sex.”