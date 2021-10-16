South Africa

At least four taxis torched in Joburg CBD

16 October 2021 - 10:24
Some of the taxis torched in the Johannesburg CBD on October 16 2021.
Image: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

Several taxis were set on fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday in an incident believed to be related to conflict in the industry. 

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that several taxis were torched at the intersection of Von Weillig and Commissioner streets. 

“At this moment we can't confirm the total number of taxis that were burned or any injuries, if there are any,” he said. 

A Twitter post by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee showed at least four taxis burning simultaneously. 

Fihla said JMPD officers were at the scene. 

TimesLIVE

