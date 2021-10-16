COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 619 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
October 16 2021 - 20:00
SA recorded 619 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in country to 2,916,179.
The country also recorded seven Covid-19 related deaths, with the national death toll totalling 88,587.
Since the start of the vaccine rollout 20,179,370 vaccines have been administered with 2,804,676 recoveries.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 916 179 with 619 new cases reported. Today 7 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 587 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 804 676 with a recovery rate of 96,2% pic.twitter.com/8b32l00ZvE— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 16, 2021
October 16 2021 - 08:30
SA has administered over 20-million vaccines
To date 20 124 176 #COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered. Together we can vaccinate more people. Thank you South Africa #VaccineRollOutSA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vQDZglgDkH— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021