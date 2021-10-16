COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 619 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

South Africa

16 October 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
Inga Gubeka, owner of the upmarket leather accessories store Inga Atelier wears a mask matching the colours of the South African flag amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 13, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

October 16 2021 - 20:00

SA records 619 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 619 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in country to 2,916,179.

The country also recorded seven Covid-19 related deaths, with the national death toll totalling 88,587.

Since the start of the vaccine rollout 20,179,370 vaccines have been administered with 2,804,676 recoveries.

October 16 2021 - 08:30

SA has administered over 20-million vaccines

