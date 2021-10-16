Free State police bust man with pockets full of antiques worth R600,000

Free State police arrested a 36-year-old man found in possession of antique equipment used in the Anglo-Boer War on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the man could not explain how he got them.

Makhele said the Parkweg tracing intervention unit was tipped off about a man in possession of Krugerrands.

“They reacted on the information and arrested a 36-year-old male with a plastic bag after he was found in a meter taxi in Parkweg near the municipal swimming pool,” said Makhele.

“In the plastic bag and in his pockets of the trouser, members found antique watches dating back to the 1800 period, binoculars used by Anglo-Boer War soldiers, antique knives, medals and coins all to the value of approximately R600,000.

“The suspect could not give police a clear explanation of where he found the valuable antiques.”

Makhele said the suspect is set to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for possession of suspected stolen goods.

TimesLIVE