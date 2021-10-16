South Africa

Scrap dealer jailed after Hawks pick up signal of stolen cellphone tower batteries

16 October 2021 - 16:04
A KwaZulu-Natal scrap metal dealer has been jailed for six months for possession of stolen cellphone tower batteries.
A KwaZulu-Natal scrap metal dealer has been jailed for six months for possession of stolen cellphone tower batteries.
Image: ISTOCK

A KwaZulu-Natal scrap metal dealer has been jailed for six months after the Hawks recovered stolen cellphone tower batteries in his shop.

Scottburgh regional court convicted Albert Ngcameni, 33, of receiving suspected stolen property on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ngcameni was bust in 2020.

“On February 4 2020, Ngcameni — who was a scrap metal manager — was arrested by Hawks members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit for receiving stolen tower batteries,” said Mhlongo.

“Members received information about a vehicle which was carrying stolen tower batteries and ... information led them to the local scrap metal yard in Hibberdene.

“Upon their arrival, they found Ngcameni with tower batteries and he was arrested together with John Piri, 26, who was charged for being in the country illegally.”

Ngcameni was handed a six-month sentence with an option of paying a R30,000 fine instead.  

“Piri was sentenced to six months' direct imprisonment and will be deported at the end of his sentence,” said Mhlongo.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Spectrum woes could sink black start-ups in mobile phone industry

The Wireless Open Access Network (Woan) invitation to apply for access was issued by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) in ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder

A confidential NPA document — which has been confirmed as authentic — has linked Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo to a suspect in the Bafana ...
News
11 months ago

Boksburg scrap dealer caught by Sars investigators must pay R866,000

"Lal attempted to export 10 containers of scrap metal, valued at about R1.1m. In March 2020, he attempted to export eight containers of scrap metal ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Cops flagged down by Max’s Lifestyle owner after shooting South Africa
  4. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa
  5. 'I can beat him in broad daylight,' says would-be Zim president of Mnangagwa Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole