Zinc oxide 'stops sunscreens working and makes them toxic': Study

The zinc oxide cricketers use to protect their faces from the sun causes sunscreens to become ineffective and toxic when it is added to them, American and British scientists have found.

After reporting their findings on Thursday, the researchers warned sunscreen users to avoid products that contain zinc oxide.

Co-author Prof Richard Blackburn, of the University of Leeds in the UK, said: “We still recommend consumers use sunscreen but suggest they should be careful to avoid mixing sunscreen with zinc oxide.”

Blackburn and counterparts from Oregon State University in the US found the addition of zinc oxide means sunscreen loses much of its effectiveness after two hours' exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

The adulterated sunscreen was also toxic to the embryos of zebrafish, which are similar to humans at molecular, genetic and cellular levels, meaning many zebrafish studies are directly relevant to people.