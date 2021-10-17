COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cops more ‘relaxed’ about Covid-19 rule enforcement, says Cele
October 17 2021 - 17:24
UK reports most Covid-19 cases in a day since mid-July
Britain on Sunday reported 45,140 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
-Reuters
October 17 2021 - 14:47
Merck Covid-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries
The plan to roll out Merck & Co's promising antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say.
For example, only about 5% of Africa’s population is immunized, creating an urgent need for therapeutics that could keep people out of hospitals.
That compares with more than a 70% inoculation rate in most wealthy nations.
-Reuters
October 17 2021 - 14:47
Cops more ‘relaxed’ about Covid-19 rule enforcement, says Cele
Talking in, arrests out. That’s the message from police minister Bheki Cele, who said this week that the government's Covid-19 strategy had morphed from enforcement to communication.
“Many South Africans have heeded the call and things have been relaxed,” said Cele.
At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police were criticised for their heavy-handed approach to the enforcement of rules and regulations, such as curfews and alcohol sale bans.
October 17 2021 - 14:32
Russia's reports record-high daily Covid-19 infections
Russia reported 34,303 cases of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday.
It also reported 997 deaths from the disease, five fewer than the daily record-high of 1,002 reported the previous day.The latest coronavirus deaths brought the official national death toll to 223,312, with a total of almost 8 million cases.
Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths, which forced the health ministry to ask retired, vaccinated medics to return to hospitals.
-Reuters
October 17 2021 - 05:30
What do you think of government saying 12-17 year olds can vaccinate without parental consent?
Finally, children 12-17 will get access to vaccines from October 20. They can go to any vaccine centre with the necessary documents - no parental consent is required.— Shareen Singh (@ShareenSingh8) October 15, 2021