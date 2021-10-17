COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cops more ‘relaxed’ about Covid-19 rule enforcement, says Cele

October 17 2021 - 14:47

Merck Covid-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries

The plan to roll out Merck & Co's promising antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say.

For example, only about 5% of Africa’s population is immunized, creating an urgent need for therapeutics that could keep people out of hospitals.

That compares with more than a 70% inoculation rate in most wealthy nations.

-Reuters