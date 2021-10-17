South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cops more ‘relaxed’ about Covid-19 rule enforcement, says Cele

17 October 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
The government says your child aged 12-17 can get vaccinated without your say-so, what do you say?
The government says your child aged 12-17 can get vaccinated without your say-so, what do you say?
Image: 123rf/milkos

October 17 2021 - 17:24

UK reports most Covid-19 cases in a day since mid-July

Britain on Sunday reported 45,140 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data. 

-Reuters

October 17 2021 - 14:47

Merck Covid-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries

The plan to roll out Merck & Co's promising antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say.

For example, only about 5% of Africa’s population is immunized, creating an urgent need for therapeutics that could keep people out of hospitals.

That compares with more than a 70% inoculation rate in most wealthy nations.

-Reuters

October 17 2021 - 14:47

Cops more ‘relaxed’ about Covid-19 rule enforcement, says Cele

Talking in, arrests out. That’s the message from police minister Bheki Cele, who said this week that the government's Covid-19 strategy had morphed from enforcement to communication.

“Many South Africans have heeded the call and things have been relaxed,” said Cele.

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police were criticised for their heavy-handed approach to the enforcement of rules and regulations, such as curfews and alcohol sale bans.

October 17 2021 - 14:32

Russia's reports record-high daily Covid-19 infections

Russia reported 34,303 cases of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday.

It also reported 997 deaths from the disease, five fewer than the daily record-high of 1,002 reported the previous day.The latest coronavirus deaths brought the official national death toll to 223,312, with a total of almost 8 million cases.

Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths, which forced the health ministry to ask retired, vaccinated medics to return to hospitals.

-Reuters

October 17 2021 - 05:30

What do you think of government saying 12-17 year olds can vaccinate without parental consent?

subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cops flagged down by Max’s Lifestyle owner after shooting South Africa
  4. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  5. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole